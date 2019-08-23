8 Money-Saving Expert Tips From A Cheap Flight-Booking Pro

We all deserve a vacation every once and a while, but sometimes simply catching a quick glimpse of plane ticket prices can be enough to make us snap our laptops shut. According to Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights — a service that sends cheap airline ticket alerts to users — we don't have to waste our vacation days in the name of saving money. There are plenty of ways for travelers to find affordable rates on flights to dream destinations.
Some of Keyes' best tips for booking cheap flights draw on pieces of age-old air travel advice, while others we've never heard before. His tricks involve both embracing common sense when searching for flight deals and going against it. Take a look ahead to read them all, then decide which ones could work for you. Time to finally use those vacation days to their fullest potential.