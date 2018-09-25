We're constantly counting down the number of days between now and the next long weekend. We know: All you want is to sit by a pool (or, better yet, the ocean) with a cocktail in hand, and your iPhone nowhere in sight.
Thankfully, a quick getaway is calling — and you don’t have to wait for the next holiday to answer it. Whether you dream of hitting somewhere exotically remote or pine for a classically preppy locale — or if you simply want a change in urban scenery — it's surprisingly easy to book a quick, last-minute getaway without drawing up a new budget for your summer vacation plans.
We’ve rounded up all the destinations that you can typically get to from NYC for around $500 or less, and a selection of accommodations for each spot. That trip you've been pining for is a simple, guilt-free click away.