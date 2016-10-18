If you like to travel, you probably have a bucket list of places you want to hit throughout your lifetime. If you've been under the MO that seeing them will have to wait until you’re flush with cash, we have good news: There are lots of unforgettable, exotic locales that are entirely doable on a budget — without slumming it.



The flights are the priciest part, but once you get there, you can find inexpensive lodging that will give you a base to explore cities like Tel Aviv and Berlin and visit iconic sites like Machu Picchu and Angkor Wat. Ahead, get the scoop on 15 must-see destinations, along with an under-£70/night hotel recommendation, and insider tips on what to do — and see — in each place. So, start saving your airline miles now, because before long, you'll be ticking things off your travel bucket list. Just remember to send us a postcard.

