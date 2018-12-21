Skip navigation!
Road Trip Ideas
Travel
The Essential Swag For Any Solo Trip
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Road Trip Ideas
Travel
5 Destinations For An Easy Weekend Away — According To A Travel Expert
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 21, 2018
Road Trip Ideas
Lay's New Line Of Chip Flavors Is A Road Trip For Your Taste Buds
Olivia Harrison
Jul 18, 2018
Movies
Ready, Set, Road Trip: Movies To Inspire Your Next Adventure
Elena Nicolaou
Jun 11, 2018
Food & Drinks
The 11 Best Spring Break Road Trippin' Recipes
It's March: The month of spring break, y'all. And if you've passed the days of all-inclusive resorting with your college-comrades, or if that was never
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Travel
Where To Travel For The Prettiest Fall Foliage Outside New York ...
Aside from apple picking and sipping pumpkin spice lattes, looking for foliage is probably our favorite activity in the fall. There's something about
by
Venus Wong
Food & Drinks
This Elderly Couple Couple Have Traveled 5 Million Miles To Visit...
Move aside, #couplegoals and make room for Cracker Barrel Goals. Indiana couple Ray and Wilma Yoder have been to 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrel
by
Sarah Midkiff
Travel
The Road Trip You MUST Take To See The Best Of Hawaii
Road trips are a huge undertaking, and some parts of the journey are bound to be more lackluster than the others. Since you'll be spending so many hours
by
Venus Wong
Music
The Ultimate Summer Road Trip Playlist
Every morning, you get in your car and drive towards work, class, and responsibility. Yet America's roads and highways keep going on, past your office,
by
Elena Nicolaou
Travel
This Is Your Ultimate Summer Travel Bucket List
Perhaps it's the prolonged daylight or the lack of snow, but there's something about the summer that inspires us to seize the day and make things happen.
by
Venus Wong
Travel
This Northern Cali Road Trip Is Chic AND Cheap
It's tough to ignore the call of the open road. But how do you find the midpoint between a road trip that's filled with sketchy motels and shitty fast
by
Amelia Edelman
Pop Culture
The Kardashians Took A Road Trip Out Of Your Vintage Dreams
There are two kinds of people in this world: people who love road trips, and people who would rather eat their own hair than sit in the backseat of a car
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Travel
10 Off-Radar Finds Along The Pacific Coast
This post was originally published on Spot.com and is reprinted here with permission. Over-water cabins, lighthouse hostels, tiny island distilleries
by
Spot.com
Pop Culture
Bachelorette
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are On The M...
The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher can sleep through anything. It's something her fiancé Jordan Rodgers learned on his recent road trip to Texas with her and
by
Shannon Carlin
World News
This Stolen Gnome Went On A Road Trip Through North America
Do you think that garden gnomes going on adventures are a thing of the past? Well, if you do, you're wrong. Meet Leopold, the traveling gnome. He spent
by
Andrea Gonzalez-R...
Travel
This Is How You Do A
Crossroads
-Inspired Road Trip
Real talk: 2002's Crossroads was one of the best road trip movies of all time. It had everything you could ask for in a movie: romance, friendship, teen
by
Ally Hickson
Books & Art
You Can Pick Up Shia LaBeouf & Drive Him Anywhere
When Shia LaBeouf tweeted random GPS coordinates, we were as flummoxed as anyone. Now, we know that the tweets were a teaser for an upcoming project
by
Michael Hafford
Fashion
Lou & Grey Is Taking Its Show On The Road, Literally
Lou & Grey, Ann Taylor and Loft's laid-back sibling brand, has been growing steadily since it opened in 2014. It quickly became one of our favorite online
by
Ana Colon
Los Angeles
The Ultimate Weekend Getaway Guide For L.A. Girls
Sure, summer’s almost over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t escape town for a quick overnight adventure. One of the benefits of living in L.A. are
by
Tiffany Tse
Pop Culture
Guy Totally Torments Sister On 7 Hour Lip-Sync Road Trip
Some days only children wish they had siblings. This day is not one of them. Today we lonely-onlies should feel #blessed to never have to suffer through
by
Tanya Edwards
Tech
How To Handle Road Trip Mishaps Like A Pro
Few excursions can delight like the summer road trip, the promise of the open road beckoning as you toil in your cubicle all week. When the weekend hits,
by
Jaclyn Trop
Pop Culture
10 Kick-Ass Podcasts For Your Summer Road Trip
'Tis the season for sitting inside in front of the air conditioner and moving as little as possible. Or, for the more adventurous, perhaps taking to the
by
Kelsey Miller
San Francisco
15 Stylish Essentials For Your Weekend Adventure
Packing your bags and trekking up the California coast is the ultimate chaser to a long workweek. With stunning views, random pitstops, and
by
Angela Tafoya
Music
33 Perfect Songs For Your Road Trip, According to Musicians
The dark skies are parting, the sun is shining brighter, and we're officially singing a different tune. Yes, the forthcoming warm weather means that music
by
Jinnie Lee
Travel
This Cool Road Trip Will Inspire You To Travel Differently
Every now and then, we come across something on the Internet that inspires us to drop everything and go see the world. These catalysts usually come in the
by
Venus Wong
San Francisco
4 Road-Trip Playlists For All Your Summer Adventures
There’s nothing that can suck the fun out of being on the open road for stretches of hours faster than the absence of the right tunes. Well, that and
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
What To Wear In The Car Ride Home Today
Real talk: the worst part of your weekend might just be the trek home. You've had your fun, your drinks, your hot dogs, and now it's time to pack up and
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Travel
Win The Ultimate Southern Road Trip
Sure, lazy beach days are fun, but this summer, why not think outside the palm-tree-and-piña-colada box? We’ve got two words for you: Road. Trip.
by
Locke Hughes
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Take A Blissy Instagram Road Trip
Like, of course Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are besties. It's honestly crazy we hadn't figured this out before. It was bound to be the case that two
by
Gabriel Bell
New York
6 Perfect Road Trips For NYers
There's no place quite like New York City: bright lights, major celebrities, and more dining options than you can shake a stick at. We can't imagine
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Travel
Need A Weekend Getaway? Ojai, It Is
One of the best parts of living in L.A.? Leaving L.A. Seriously though, this city is surrounded by some truly awesome destinations — which makes getting
by
Ali Hoffman
More Stories
