Real talk: 2002's Crossroads was one of the best road trip movies of all time.



It had everything you could ask for in a movie: romance, friendship, teen pregnancy, and Britney Spears lip-syncing *NSYNC (while she was dating Justin Timberlake, which is so meta).



Nothing brings friends together quite like a road trip across the U.S. — especially a road trip that was written for the big screen by none-other than Shonda Rhimes. Just ask Britney (Lucy), Zoe Saldana (Kit), and Taryn Manning (Mimi). Together, the girls join forces with Ben (played by Anson Mount), a brooding guitar player with a car — who they meet at their school dance — and hit the road.



They leave their small hometown in Louisiana and head to California to fulfill Mimi's childhood dream — and some of their own. There are few detours along the way, but you'll have to suspend disbelief a bit to believe how long it takes them to get to California and the serious lack of pit stops along the way.



Chances are, you've thought about hitting the road with some of your friends. Well, there's no time like the present. Crimp your hair, grab that bucket hat, and prepare to belt out "I'm Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman" with your squad.



Click ahead for our guide to a Crossroads-inspired road trip.