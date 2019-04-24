Skip navigation!
Britney Spears
Entertainment News
Britney's Court Hearing Explained
by
Sarah Midkiff
More from Britney Spears
Music
Britney Spears Shuts Down “Rumors, Death Threats” In Instagram Video
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 24, 2019
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Is Taking "Me Time" In Response To Father's Failing...
Cory Stieg
Apr 3, 2019
Music
Please Read The Plot Of The New Britney Spears Musical
Kaitlin Reilly
Mar 13, 2019
Music
Britney Spears Is Taking An "Indefinite" Work Hiatus
Britney Spears announced on Friday via press release that she will no longer be performing in her new Las Vegas residency, Domination. According to a
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Which Britney Spears Should You Be For Halloween?
As a former Catholic school student, I can tell you that Britney Spears' most iconic music video look is pretty hard to achieve. Her cutesy schoolgirl
by
Hunter Harris
Music
This Is Not The Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Reunion We Exp...
The early 2000s were a magical time. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, fresh off their Mickey Mouse Club days, were the celebrity couple that defined
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Ryan Gosling & Britney Spears Just Had Their Own
Mickey Mouse...
Two Mouseketeers finally reunited, and it feels so good. If you want a list of people important to pop culture, look no further than the cast of The
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
This Is Proof We Should All Stan Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
Princess of pop Britney Spears is currently traveling the globe for her Piece of Me tour, but that doesn't mean she is putting her relationship with
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Britney Spears Is One Of The Few People Mariah Carey Does Know
One solid friendship with Mariah Carey is worth about ten normal ones, the old adage goes, so Britney Spears should feel extremely fortunate. While Carey
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Britney Spears Is Stronger Than Yesterday (& Ever) At Triumphant ...
“I’m warning you now, I’m gonna dance like a lunatic." Carla Donatelli, my seat neighbor at the Britney Spears: Piece of Me show at the Borgata
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
Britney Spears Makes A Powerful Statement With Her 24th Fragrance
There's no denying that Britney Spears is a pop icon, whether you realized it early (say, in 1998 after her first single "...Baby One More Time") or
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
It’s Time To Rethink The Britney Spears Narrative We’re Used To
Singing, writing, painting — what can't Britney Spears do? That's why songwriter Justin Tranter thinks it's time for us to give the pop star her due.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Britney Spears, Icon, Stars In Kenzo Campaign
Britney Spears truly is an unproblematic popstar. She didn’t need to use hip-hop culture to help her shed her Disney persona, she isn’t afraid to
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Britney Spears "Honored" By Prestigious Award For LGBTQ Allyship
Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears. LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD announced on Tuesday that they will be honoring the 36-year-old with
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Is Britney Spears Trolling Us With All These Instagram Videos?
Britney Spears is many things — painter, c0-inventor of the beloved selfie, showstopper, occasional activist, charitable donor — but did you know
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
Britney Spears Brings Her Long-Running Vegas Show To A Close
The end of an important chapter for Britney Spears has come. After spending the last four years performing at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort &
by
Cameron Glover
Home
These Celebrities Went
All
Out With Their Holiday Decora...
Most of our staff lives in New York City, so our idea of decorating for the holidays is, at most, throwing one of those red, velvet bows on our apartment
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Pop Culture
Britney Spears Makes Rare Political Statement Supporting Dreamers
Britney Spears is here for Dreamers — that is, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children — and she's showing her support with a
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment
Ring In The New Year With Britney Spears
It's Britney's world, and we're all just living in it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Britney Spears has joined the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin'
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
Britney Spears Wore 2017's Biggest Beauty Trends Back In The...
Every decade has its breakout stars and mainstay trendsetters — and Britney Spears dominated both roles in the 2000s. She was (briefly) America's
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
25 Celebrity Conspiracy Theories That Just Won't Die
Ah, celebrity conspiracy theories. They're the source of ire in the lives of the celebs they're about, and a source of jokes at parties for the rest of
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
There Was Almost An Amazing Homage To Britney Spears On
River...
If you're still reeling over Betty Cooper's striptease on Riverdale, you're not alone. Wednesday's episode of Riverdale "Chapter Twenty-One: House of the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Madonna Completely Reimagined “Toxic” & The Response From Britney...
Is there anything better than two icons gushing and inspiring one another online? That's exactly what happened this weekend after Madonna covered Britney
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
What Is Paris Hilton Trying To Say With This Iconic Photo?
Paris Hilton has been taking several trips down memory lane recently. More likely, she just stumbled upon a folder titled "Fall 2006" and is going
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Britney Spears' $10,000 Painting Is The Best Thing I've...
Remember this Britney Spears painting tweet? I think about it every day. Three things you should know about the video: 1) It's captioned "Sometimes you
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Britney Spears Donates $1 Million To Establish Children's Ca...
Earlier this year, Britney Spears confirmed that her long-running Las Vegas show would be coming to an end. But even after the final curtain, Vegas will
by
Christopher Luu
Music
Blackout
Was A Watershed Moment For Britney Spears, & No...
The tenth anniversary of Britney Spears’ most raw album, Blackout, is upon us. Looking back, it's a harrowing time in the life of the pop star that
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Britney Spears Shares Message Of Hope At Her First Performance Si...
If fear wants a piece of Britney Spears, it's going to have to try a lot harder. The pop singer resumed her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood in Las
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment
Britney Spears Shares Hopeful Post As She Returns To Her Las Vega...
Just ten days after the tragic shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Britney Spears will pick her Las Vegas Residency back up. The
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Reports That She Stabbed A Britney Spears ...
Yesterday Nicki Minaj tweeted in response to a story that, based on its headline, we already thought was too wild to be true. However, since it was
by
Olivia Harrison
