I Wish I Loved Anything As Much As Britney Spears Loves Schlotzsky’s

Clearly, Spears also thinks divine intervention is at work when it comes to Schlotzky's, because, in her video, she recalls that, "15 years ago" when she "used to go to a place in New York City called Schlotzsky's Deli Sandwiches. It was literally God to me." And, now, "15 years later, I'm still in search of a sandwich that tastes just like that. So this morning, I decided to get up and try to create a sandwich just like that for the summer." You have to admire the commitment! Honestly, having a single dish so delicious that it sticks with you for years is all too relatable, even if, sadly, I can't say that I remember a single sandwich I had at Schlotzsky's back in the day. But maybe I just never had the same sandwich Spears has? Because, truly, it does seem memorable — especially the way she walks viewers through its creation. First, Spears begins with "artisan ciabatta," which she refers to as her "favorite type of bread." Then, she shows her next ingredients: a small bowl filled with goat cheese and pecans. Though Spears initially mistakes the pecans as almonds, don't worry, she corrects herself in the video's caption: "PS I meant pecans not almonds !!!!" After showing off the partially misidentified mixture, we get to my favorite part of the clip: her one-handed attempt at slicing a single pecan. When I tell you I would pay to fly to Las Vegas to see Spears recreate this seven seconds on a stage, I am not exaggerating. I've never seen such a big knife handled so precisely.