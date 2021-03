All I Want To Do Is Look At Ugly Food Photos

A few weeks after Olivia Jade returned to vlogging and implanted the hideous image of her favorite salad in my brain forever, she posted a "What I Eat In A Day" vlog . In this one, she ordered it again. "I had this in another blog, and everybody was saying it looked bland," she shared unapologetically, as she removed the take-out container's lid, and prepared to dive in. It was as if she were looking straight at her 1.86 million subscribers and saying, "Yes, I know this salad doesn't look sexy, but I love it and I am going to continue to order it anyway." If only she'd been as authentic on her college application, she could have gotten in anywhere.