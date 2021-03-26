All I Want To Do Is Look At Ugly Food Photos

If I'd come across this green-and-gray salad in its brown biodegradable takeout container in real life, I likely wouldn't have batted an eye. Yes, it would still have been undoubtedly ugly, but it would have just been any other salad. What do I care how it looks? Seeing it through my laptop screen, though, its appearance hit differently. Social media is a space that's generally filled with highly curated, expertly edited images that display only the most glamorous depictions of people's daily lives — so the fact that this very famous, hyper image-conscious, and much-followed vlogger shared an unstyled shot of sickly ribbons of chicken left me delighted.