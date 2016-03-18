What It's REALLY Like To Become A Social Media Food Star

While the Instagrammers typically post two to three times a day, every day, they say that they never get sick of posting. “I love Instagram with a passion," explains Stephanie Le, who runs I Am a Food Blog (125K followers). "I feel like it is a huge source of creativity.” Mehraban says that Instagramming is now “part of way of life” for her. There is a bit of pressure to post, however. Cogan says Instagramming food has “become this competitive thing about going to this restaurant with this person. You feel a little bit of FOMO for not posting.” Houston admits that at one point “Instagram would stress me out and make me feel pointlessly competitive and anxious,” so she had to take a “step back and realize it's supposed to be a fun way to document [her] experiences.”



Plus, the perks of posting are hard to ignore. While many of the bloggers were reluctant to talk about money, they are eating at top restaurants across the country for free and skipping the line in the process. Hirsch says one of her favorite perks was being invited to eat a menu of "special pancakes" at one of her favorite restaurants, Clinton St. Baking Company in New York City, which notoriously has two hour waits for bunch. Hirsch adds that she used to save up to attend just one event at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, but thanks to her account, she was able to go as a VIP last year, for free. A popular Instagram account can also lead to partnerships with major brands. Cogan says she is currently working on something with Cheerios, and Mehraban reveals she had the chance to team up with Kellogg’s and chef Danny Bowien on a breakfast pop-up.



They all agree that the biggest advantage of having thousands of followers is that it has opened the door to like-minded people across the globe. "The best opportunity has been making so many friends in the food world through Instagram, because it's such a cool, creative, supportive community,” Houston says. It’s a strange job that few have, so the camaraderie is important — and as we all know, amazing food always tests even better when there's good company involved.

