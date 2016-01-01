Here's Why Your Instagrams Never Look As Good As The Professionals

We're all guilty of it: sometimes the photos we post on social media don't exactly, ahem, reflect reality. Back in September, a story went viral that attempted to show what was really going on in the background of trendy looking Instagram photos. Unsurprisingly, a broader look at the surroundings of each photo were much more telling than the images themselves.
We know how hard it is to get a good photo of our food (we've all been that person who stops brunch to stand on a chair and get the perfect shot.) So, we set out to find what it takes to get those gorgeous food photos we're used to seeing on Pinterest. We questioned some of our favorite food bloggers about what's really going on behind the scenes of their stunning imagery. Despite the fact that their food always looks delicious, we found that there's more going on in the background of each photo than meets the eye.
Ahead, go behind the scenes and see for yourself what it takes to get the perfect food photo. Plus, each blogger shares their tips to achieve a flawless foodstagram.
