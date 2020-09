Because we're spending even more of our professional time on screens, many are finding themselves instinctually jumping offline to enjoy non-work-related activities. We're going to parks, we're hiking and camping like never before . Refinery29's very own social media editor Hannah Bullion says she stopped limiting her screen time altogether: "It's just one more thing to stress about. I just try to make an active effort to put the phone down if I find myself spiraling." While she still has concerns about screen time — she feels her vision straining significantly since she started working from home in March — she has found herself spending more time outdoors and away from her phone while quarantining in Michigan with her family. After spending the whole workday in front of a screen, who wouldn't be eager to hit the great outdoors?