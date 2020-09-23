Dr. Dennis-Tiwary champions a more nuanced understanding of digital wellness, one she hopes will continue even after the pandemic: "A lot of people realized that it's not tenable anymore to be so black and white and maybe they've come around to the data that's coming out that calls that into question." After all, nobody wants a fire-and-brimstone lecture about the evils of technology, especially when our current reality says otherwise. And for those still feeling overwhelmed by the amount of screen time a largely remote world demands, the answer might lie in becoming less anxious about the amount of time we spend on our screens, and more intentional about what we see, do, and interact with while we're there.