6 Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Aren't Painfully Dorky

As a longtime contact lens-wearer, I often joke that my glasses are like "eyeball sweats," because I really only wear them at nighttime when I'm trying to get comfy — like sweatpants for your eyes. But really, regardless of whether or not you wear contacts, glasses should make you comfortable. If you're someone who doesn't wear prescription lenses on the regular, you might be curious about blue light-blocking glasses for this reason.
Blue light is the kind of light that's emitted by your computer, smartphone, and tablet. We know that blue light can screw with your sleep-wake cycle, making it more difficult to fall asleep at night. Some say that "computer glasses" crafted with special lenses can block this blue light, so you can enjoy these various devices without the threat of it messing with your precious sleep.
In truth, there are other ways that you can reduce blue light exposure — namely, not using screens before bedtime. The American Academy of Ophthalmology points out that there are no known long-term health effects associated with prolonged blue light exposure, so blue light glasses aren't 100% necessary. Ensuring that you can actually read the screen without squinting is also probably more important than the blue light coming from it.
That said, opting to wear blue light glasses won't hurt. In fact, some of the frames out there are somewhat chic. Ahead, we've found the best pairs to wear whether you're relaxing or sitting at your desk at work.
