Your Most Pressing Zoom Etiquette Questions, Answered

I feel like this whole thing is forcing us all to have to deal a little bit better with saying no, and I think that that's a really good thing. We've always maintained at the Emily Post Institute that you do not have to give a reason for declining. You can just simply say, "Oh, bummer. I won't be able to make it" or "Oh, that's not gonna work for me, but I hope you all have fun."I've had some friends give Zoom burnout as a reason they're declining a virtual hangout, and I don't think you even need to do that. It kind of gives the impression to the other person that it would be a chore to hang out with them and that's not a good feeling. It's totally reasonable and understandable because I think we've all experienced Zoom burnout at some point, but telling someone, "No, I'm too tired to talk to you" does sting a little bit.You want to be a little bit sensitive to the person that you're declining too. Right now, people are in really different situations based on whether or not they live with someone else or don't. I have a friend who, like me, is single with no kids and doesn't have a roommate, so she's alone a lot . She and I made a pledge to each other that it's not like we're going to be available all the time, but we are two people who could really use connection from time to time. If you're in that fortunate position of having other people around, try and make sure you do make time for a Zoom call with your friend who's single and has no kids and no roommate. And this goes both ways. When you're a person who doesn't have anything distracting you around your house, be really sensitive to and aware of the fact that someone else is dealing with kids and spouses or partners or roommates, and it's just a lot harder for them to make time.