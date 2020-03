What To Do If You’re Feeling Lonely During The Coronavirus

Between Zoom, Skype, Facebook Live, and Google Hangouts, there’s no shortage of platforms . You can even have virtual dinner parties . One person can host, choose the topic, and share a recipe for the whole group to make. To expand the group, each person could be responsible for bringing one new person to each gathering. This coming Monday, I'm joining a virtual happy hour with eight friends over Zoom. We're each coming with our favorite beverage and our picks for the most riveting streaming shows on Netflix These could be on Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp or just common listservs built on Google mail. I’m a member of several listservs, which are currently buzzing with ideas, suggestions, and, honestly, therapy and love. Reading the contributions heartens one’s soul. One of my favorite email discussions this week featured a collective discussion on fear and just how truly scared we are, but must suppress it to “remain strong” for our families and our co-workers. On this particular listserv, there is no need to hide that raw terror, so it’s cathartic for all involved. One member shared: “I think it’s my role to create calm and be reassuring to my community. Which is why I feel safe to freak out here.” We can be truly authentic and vulnerable with each other. Another is focusing on how we can be sure individuals have access to medical care during the coronavirus outbreak , which we know is increasingly becoming challenging in this country. And yet another is focused on civic engagement. One member wrote, “I've been in conversation with a bunch of the national organizing networks and starting to talk with funders about how we support community organizing and voter engagement groups to make their own choices about whether to continue knocking on doors to help elect candidates for the 2020 elections. — a bunch of us are thinking this could be a good opportunity for them to strengthen their digital organizing chops in case canvassing is halted.”