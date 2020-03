The virus’s ability to spread quickly has resulted in large-scale global disruption, with some of the hardest-hit countries, including Spain and Italy, restricting residents’ movement and shuttering all non-essential businesses and public gatherings. In the United States, there are currently more than 3,602 confirmed cases as of March 16, with the potential for that number to increase exponentially in the coming days and weeks. President Donald Trump has been criticized for his slow response to the crisis after initially dismissing concerns about the virus as overblown, effectively missing a crucial window to deploy mitigation tactics and ramp up production of much-needed test kits in America.