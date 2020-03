As the polls currently stand, Biden still trails Sanders nationally by a spread of roughly 8.5 points , but that hasn’t stopped former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who both recently suspended their own campaigns for the Democratic nomination, from throwing their weight behind the former Veep. Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg are expected to endorse Biden as the 2020 nominee for the Democratic party following their ended bids.