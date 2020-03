Almost every year, the states that participate on Super Tuesday change. This year, California was added to the mix. For 2020, there will be 14 states participating in primaries or caucuses that day total and their votes make up 40% of the U.S. population. The states that are voting on March 3 are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Democrats living abroad who are from these states can also vote, as well as Samoans (who don’t get to vote in general elections but do in primaries).