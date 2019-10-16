All The Key Moments From The 4th Democratic Presidential Debate

"This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle and not nearly one word, with all of these discussions about healthcare, on women's access to reproductive healthcare, which is under full-on attack in America today," she said to applause. "It is not an exaggeration to say women will die, poor women, women of color will die, because these Republican legislatures in these various states who are out of touch with America are telling women what to do with our bodies. Women are the majority of the population in this country. People need to keep their hands off of women's bodies and let women make the decisions about their own lives."