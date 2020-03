These Video Apps Will Keep You Connected While You’re Stuck At Home

Whether we like it or not (and we don't!), COVID-19 is here to stay for a while , which means we’ll most likely be stuck in our homes for the foreseeable future. Staying connected to our loved ones in the age of coronavirus is not only desirable, but downright necessary for maintaining our collective mental health . Thankfully, this is 2020, so we have the beautiful gift of video conferencing to help us pass the time, and keep our work meetings scheduled . I don’t know about you, but nothing made me happier than seeing my team’s faces as I started day seven of self-isolation. Ahead, the best video conferencing apps for everything from work meetings to quick hellos with your best friends.