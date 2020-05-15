Your Most Pressing Zoom Etiquette Questions, Answered

Since only one person can be talking at a time on Zoom, how are you supposed to negotiate that without it feeling forced? What are your thoughts as to whether it's better to have a structured activity for a group Zoom or just a free for all?

I've seen it done all the ways. For that call with my family where we really wanted to toast to our grandmother and recognize her and also just have a moment where every single one of us was on the call, that was one where my aunt Cindy took the lead as the person doing the inviting. So she was our host and she laid out how she wanted the call to go down. She ended up going around and giving each branch of the family a time to toast and share a special memory. And when each group had the floor, she muted all the rest of us and unmuted each person in the individual branch. So that was super structured and it worked really, really well. Everyone paid attention to her and let her direct where we were going. And when people showed up late, she was fair about getting back to them.



When I'm on with three of my girlfriends, though, that's one where there's much less structure. We just try to take turns talking and stay mindful of how long we've been talking. I do mute myself and unmute myself just so that there's no background noise while other people are talking. I really encourage the leaders of a group, if you've got a slightly messy situation going on, to do that. It cuts down on noise big time. Use features like the hand raise feature, too.