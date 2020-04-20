Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
United Kingdom
Switch To
United States
Germany
France
Canada
Stay Sane
What to Watch
Beauty Tips
Money Tips
Smart Buys
Personal Stories
Stay Sane
What to Watch
Beauty Tips
Money Tips
Smart Buys
Personal Stories
CATEGORIES
›
How To Stay Healthy & Sane
Wellness
The Dangerous Pressure To Have A Lockdown Glow-Up
Rosie Gizauskas
20 Apr 2020
Wellness
I Need Nature For My Mental Health – That’s Clearer Now Than Ever
Vicky Spratt
19 Apr 2020
Wellness
When Solo Quarantine Drinking Becomes A Problem
Natasha Preskey
10 Apr 2020
What to Watch
Best of Netflix
You Have 11 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth ...
Ariana Romero
17 Apr 2020
Movies
A Quarantine Movie For Every Mood
Anne Cohen
24 Mar 2020
Entertainment
You Can Now Stream Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s
Fleabag
Stage Show
Jessica Morgan
6 Apr 2020
At-Home Beauty Tips
Beauty
Bring The Beauty Salon To Your Living Room With These Smart Online Services
Jacqueline Kilikita
1 Apr 2020
Beauty
7 Women Who Cut Their Own Hair At Home Share Their Ultimate Tips
Jacqueline Kilikita
26 Mar 2020
Beauty
How To Tint Your Brows & Lashes At Home Safely & Effectively
Daniela Morosini
10 Apr 2020
Work & Money Tips
Living
How To Work From Home Without A Living Room Or A Comfortable Chair
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
9 Apr 2020
Living
A Dancer, Waitress & Actor On Moving Back Home Due To Coronavirus
Alicia Lansom
7 Apr 2020
Work & Money
‘I’ll Lose Everything’: The Women Who Can’t Get ...
Jessica Morgan
3 Apr 2020
Smart Buys
Home
8 Table Decor Ideas To Pretend You’re In A Restaurant
Anna Jay
18 Apr 2020
Beauty
The Zara x Jo Malone Candle Collection Will Transform Your WFH Setup
Jacqueline Kilikita
20 Apr 2020
Fashion
These Statement Earrings Will Brighten Up Your Next Zoom Call
Georgia Murray
15 Apr 2020
Personal Stories
Wellness
I’m 27 & I Was Hospitalised With Coronavirus
Jessica Morgan
31 Mar 2020
Women's Health News
I’m Devastated My IVF Was Cancelled, But Working On The Front Line Is ...
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
13 Apr 2020
Global News
I’m An A&E Doctor & This Month Feels Like An Episode Of
Black Mirror
...
Amile Inusa
9 Apr 2020
More
Living
I Miss Pret – How Lunch Under Lockdown Became The Worst Meal Of The Day
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
21 Apr 2020
Living
How To Celebrate Virtually While Social Distancing
Anabel Pasarow
18 Apr 2020
Food & Drinks
Every Person I Know Is Baking Banana Bread In Lockdown
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
2 Apr 2020
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Has Changed Everything & Here’s What We Hope Comes Next
Christene Barberich
7 hours ago
Coronavirus
A Second Wave Of Coronavirus Could Hit This Year
Molly Longman
7 hours ago
Coronavirus
An Indiana Prison Tested Hundreds Of Inmates For Coronavirus & 92% Came Back ...
Britni de la Cretaz
7 hours ago
Fashion
How The NHS Became The Coolest ‘Brand’ In Britain
If there’s a silver lining to the coronavirus crisis, it’s that the National Health Service has become more than just publicly funded healthcare; it’
by
Georgia Murray
News
AOC’s Impassioned Speech About The Economic Relief Bill Is ...
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to present herself as a firm voice for working class Americans in the midst of the novel coronavirus. As C
by
Erin Corbett
Style
Lululemon Faces Backlash Following An Employee’s Racist Behaviour...
Trevor Fleming, an art director at luxury activewear brand Lululemon, was fired this week after posting the link to a racist T-shirt on his Instagram page.
by
Eliza Huber
Health Trends
Think It’s A Good Time To Start Microdosing? Here’s W...
Leslie Siu has been microdosing every day since the coronavirus pandemic started. The CEO of cannabis company Mother & Clone uses a sublingual nanospra
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Coronavirus
I’m Pregnant & I’m Scared Trump’s Incompetence ...
Like hundreds of thousands of people across the country right now, I’m pregnant. I’m 26-weeks along, and due in July. A global pandemic is not the idea
by
Erica Sackin
News
A New Report Shows That Coronavirus Came To The U.S. Much Earlier...
New findings have changed everything we thought we knew about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, shifting the timeline forward several weeks, i
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Coronavirus
How Nurses Are Helping Sexual Assault Survivors Conduct Rape Kits...
While many things have stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, sexual assault is not one of them. In order to protect survivors and the nur
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Spirit
As A Muslim, Maintaining My 5 Prayers Is Keeping Me Going During ...
If you had asked me a year ago what my daily to-do list would look like right now, the usual suspects would have made an appearance: email-related tasks, m
by
Tahmina Begum
Wellness
Cocaine, Coronavirus & Me
Since the lockdown began, one positive and unforeseen consequence of self-isolating – away from the city and my flat and my friends – is that I’ve st
by
Anonymous
Coronavirus
How To Cope With Your Coronavirus Anxiety
Across America and the globe, folks are being asked to stay inside and away from crowds to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. This means no b
by
Molly Longman
Checking In
I’m Working 14-Hour Days To Develop The Coronavirus Vaccine
Hanneke Schuitemaker, PhD, used to think of herself as a good sleeper. But lately, she’s been losing some shuteye. That’s because she’s part of a tea
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
What It’s Like To Be In Quarantine With A Binge Eating Diso...
Life under quarantine is difficult — there’s no other way to put it. Being ordered to stay in our homes for weeks, with no real ending in sight is stre
by
Shirley Williams
Beauty
Is It Hygienic To Wash Your Hands With A Bar Of Soap During Coron...
With lockdown extended, coronavirus anxiety is still very much at the top of everyone’s mind. Wearing face masks and gloves in public, adhering to so
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus Cases Spike Following Shutdown Protests In S...
Following protests throughout the week at its state capitol, Kentucky reported its highest case spike. According to new reported figures, Kentucky added 27
by
Sarah Midkiff
Love Lockdown
What It’s Like To Get Dumped During A Pandemic
The first time I heard the word ‘coronavirus‘, my long-distance boyfriend and I were celebrating our one-year anniversary in Mexico City. It wa
by
Andrea Karr
Style
What Is The Future Of Fast Fashion? It’s Complicated
Jenna Diioro is someone who lives to shop. A 28-year-old car-dealership manager who lives in South Jersey, Diioro used to spend hours cruising stores
by
Jasmin Malik Chua
Books & Art
Books That Will Help Your Brain Escape The Pandemic
by
Kathryn Lindsay
At Home Wellness
Hunched Over Your Computer All Day? These Stretches Are For You
by
Nadia Ebrahim
Coronavirus
How This Matching Sweatsuit Became The Unofficial Uniform Of Quar...
Whether in McDonald’s yellow or Muppet blue, the sweatsuits are a cheerful middle finger to the increasingly bleak scenes they inhabit: America, mid-lock
by
Connie Wang
News
Women Are Still Being Harassed In The Streets During Lockdown
“With everything going on, men are still deciding to waste their energy on making women feel small in public?” When we’re only allowed to
by
Jessica Morgan
Mind
What Happens When The News Confirms Your Worst Fears?
Anika has struggled with OCD since the age of 15. Though it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why someone might develop the condition, she believes it was
by
Emily Reynolds
Coronavirus
I Lost My Tour, My Income & My Friend To Coronavirus. I Don’t Kno...
Michaela Anne is an Americana singer-songwriter based in Nashville. Prior to releasing her debut album in 2014, she moved to New York to study at a jazz co
by
Michaela Anne
Skin Care
Skin Rashes Could Be A Potential Symptom Of COVID-19
As we learn more about the current global pandemic, it’s becoming clear that symptoms of the novel coronavirus not only vary dramatically from person
by
Asia Ewart
Music
Taylor Swift Just Did Something She Thought She Would Never Do — ...
Leave it up to Taylor Swift to know the exact song the world needed to hear right now. Sitting at home behind her piano, Swift performed the song she said
by
Sarah Midkiff
Wellness
Trump’s Plan Calls For Gyms To Reopen, But How Safe Is It To Go T...
President Donald Trump called for the reopening of America’s gyms after unveiling the federal government’s three-phase plan to reopen the economy
by
Shannon Carlin
Coronavirus
Bill Cosby Has Been Denied An Early Prison Release Over Coronavir...
Bill Cosby’s lawyers are asking Pennsylvania Gov Tom Wolf to reconsider their request for “compassionate release” for Cosby in light of the coronavir
by
Sarah Midkiff
Books & Art
Let Michelle Obama Soothe Your Sunday Scaries With Her New Readin...
Michelle Obama is here to calm your Sunday scaries with a new weekly reading series. Starting on 20th April, the former first lady will read four cla
by
Shannon Carlin
More Stories