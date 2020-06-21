You can count on Net-A-Porter to curate the coolest edit of brands from across the globe, whether it's Copenhagen's champions of colour or sustainable craftsmanship from the Ivory Coast. With cult brands like The Frankie Shop and its platform Net Sustain, which highlights labels with stellar ethical and sustainable credentials, Net-A-Porter has long been our one-stop shop for fashion and beauty edits you can't find elsewhere.
Having closed its digital doors during the first few months of the pandemic, the e-commerce site is back with a bang: its highly anticipated summer sale. With brands from Gucci to Ganni, Stella McCartney to Staud to choose from, we're spoilt for choice.
Click ahead to find our picks from Net-A-Porter's summer 2020 sale, from £28 and up.