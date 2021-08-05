How The Pandemic Killed Small Talk & Made Us All Radically Honest

Cargill doesn’t think our tendency to overshare right now is a forever thing, but rather a symptom of our shift into a new normal. “I think it’s just a transition,” she says. “We had a transition during the pandemic, and now we’re trying to transition to the post-pandemic, and that’s a process.” It’s not even a bad thing, she says. But if it’s something that you want to put an end to, Cargill says it may be helpful to look at why you’re oversharing. “What is the goal of doing this? Did you feel like you didn’t have a voice at one point, either in your childhood or during the pandemic, and you didn’t feel seen or heard or you lost that connection?” she suggests asking. “What are you trying to gain by oversharing?” Once you have some answers, you can brainstorm some alternative ways to fulfil these needs. “If it’s a lack of connection — and if you feel comfortable — set up some times with your friends and hang out with them more,” she says. “What I find with oversharing is that there was a lack thereof before.”