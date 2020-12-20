One of the perks of being an adult is that you are able to choose your friends. They aren't just people who were born around the same time as you and were therefore thrust into the same classroom as you; they also aren't the kids of your parents' best friends. Having autonomy after years of making friends from circumstance may be why so many of us have been reluctant to claim our co-workers as actual friends. We didn't get to pick them, we just happen to work side-by-side each day. While you might think that no longer being side-by-side IRL would make the bond between co-workers even less strong, many have experienced the opposite effect in 2020. That's what happened for Ro, who works in marketing and advertising. She says that COVID-19 restrictions have only strengthened her connections with her colleagues. "We are all wildly different," she shares. "People would probably not expect us to be friends, but we have formed some really special relationships. The limitations of the pandemic have made me appreciate their quirks and differences from myself even more."