Megan, who also works in public relations, even found that because she was connecting so closely with her work friends during their daily five to eight hours on Google Meet , socializing didn't stop at 5 p.m. "It's easier to pick up on conversations that we left off during work hours than it is to fill my non-work friends in on what I need to talk about in my personal life," she explains. For example, Megan's co-workers knew that she and her husband had been planning a honeymoon to France in March 2021, so when France closed its borders , she turned to them for support. "I was devastated. It had just come to a point where I felt we couldn't plan anything and we were sort of stalled in life. Rather than call a close friend and fill them in on everything to explain how upset I was, I naturally turned to WhatsApp to vent to my co-workers." she shares. "It's come to a point where I confide in them about the most personal of things while we are not working, and I'm honestly so thankful for the friendships we have formed. COVID has been a really hard, wild ride, but the friendships that have come out of it give me a small reason to see the good in the horror."