Name: Ilyssa

Location: Campbell, CA

Date of your micro-wedding: August 1, 2020

Date of your actual wedding: TBD

Annual income: $75,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding: $9,524 (We didn't want to spend more than $2,000, but our parents wanted to give us the wedding we originally planned, so they encouraged us to get what we wanted and they would cover the rest. The majority of their money went to food.)

Initial budget for your wedding: $35,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown: $84 for the marriage license; $30 for two marriage certificates; $7 for fake flower bouquet from Michaels (on sale); $2,200 for appetizers, dinner, Ben & Jerry's sundae bar (covered by parents); $800 for photos; $305 for my jumpsuit from Anthropolgie's wedding section; $80 for my belt and hairpiece from Etsy; $850 for my husband's suit (it was buy one, get one free); $57 for wine glass rental; $597 for chair, table, and giant game rentals; $414 for custom masks for guests/favors; $750 for hair and makeup for me, my sister, and my friend (they each did pay me back though, but I covered myself and her tip); $150 for various decorations (eucalyptus leaves (fake and real), picture frames, balloons, and fake succulents) from Michaels and Trader Joe's, and $3,200 on brunch the next day at the hotel we and some of our guests were staying at (covered by husband's parents). We had our wedding in his parents' backyard, so that was free. The officiant was free since my father-in-law did it. My in-laws have an extensive wine collection and are a part of several wine clubs so they covered most of the alcohol. My bridesmaid hand-made signs and my mom provided tablecloths, tea candles, and water coolers.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

No, since most of the cost was for the rental of the venue and an open bar.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

In all honesty, I wanted a small wedding to begin with, but not this small. We worked so hard to plan our wedding so we didn't want to feel like we wasted our time, and it was a chance to see some of our friends and family since the lockdown.



Given that you have already had/will have a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Yes, in the sense that we've been married. There won't be a ceremony, but we do want to celebrate as if the reception were starting right after. We want to introduce our wedding party since we missed out on having them walk and stand up with us. We'll have our first dance and then the party can start!



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We covered most of the smaller items for our micro-wedding, but our parents' covered most of the food and some of the alcohol. As for the future celebration, we plan to cover all of it, so that we can plan it how we want without input from our parents.