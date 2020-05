Essentially overnight, home went from a place — as in, one of many where we spent our lives — to the place. As in, the only place we ever are. Home is no longer merely where we eat, sleep, groom, and relax, it’s where we work, learn, exercise, and attempt to deal with the unmooring sense of impending doom that comes from living through a global pandemic and resulting economic crisis . For those of us who are non-essential workers, the past eight or so weeks have been about, among so much other stuff, figuring out how to optimize our homes to serve the countless new things we need them to be and do. That looks different for different people, of course — some are scrambling to assemble a workspace they can envision being productive in for a yet-undetermined amount of months, others are hiding out in the bathroom just to get a moment of privacy.