20 Black Strappy Sandals To Slide Your Feet Into This Spring

Eliza Huber
When it comes to footwear, people love to disagree. Between chunky dad sneakers, steel-toed cowboy boots and multi-coloured Tevas, every shoe trend that's garnered any sort of attention over the last year has been a hot topic of discussion. However, if there's one shoe style that trend lovers and traditionalists alike can always agree on, it's black strappy sandals.
What is it that makes this simple style so agreeable? Depending on the heel height, material and overall look, black strappy sandals can do it all — from dressing up a baggy pair of jeans to adding the finishing touch to a formal LBD. And with everyone from The Row and Proenza Schouler to Topshop and Urban Outfitters coming out with their own unique takes on the classic silhouette, there's no excuse not to get your hands on a pair or two of your own.
So while we're more than prepared to back our beloved orthopaedic trainers and chunky dad trainers, this summer, we're opting instead for the one shoe that everyone can get behind. To make it easier for you to do the same, we rounded up 20 of the best black strappy sandals for you to shop now.
1 of 20
Shop This
The Row
Bare Leather Sandals
£650.00
2 of 20
Shop This
Topshop
Strippy Black Heeled Sandals
£39.00
3 of 20
Shop This
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Maribel 85 Ankle Strap Caged Sandals
£565.00£282.00
4 of 20
Shop This
& Other Stories
Strappy Knotted Heeled Sandals
£79.00
5 of 20
Shop This
Intentionally Blank
Intentionally Blank Willow Black Sandals
$145.00$90.00
6 of 20
Shop This
Rafa
The Simple Sandal
£240.00
7 of 20
Shop This
TKEES
Tkees Jo Suede Sandal In Austen
£115.00
8 of 20
Shop This
Schutz
Evenise Slide Sandal
£133.52£93.49
9 of 20
Shop This
Charles & Keith
Asymmetrical Strappy Block Heels
£59.00
10 of 20
Shop This
Neous
Venus Faille Sandals
£430.00
11 of 20
Shop This
Mango
See-through Heel Sandals
£69.98£49.99
12 of 20
Shop This
By Far
Thalia Leather Mules
£300.00
13 of 20
Shop This
Bershka
Heeled Sandals With Tubular Straps
£19.98£15.99
14 of 20
Shop This
Proenza Schouler
Cylindrical-heel Wrap-around Leather Sandals
£525.00£365.00
15 of 20
Shop This
Zimmermann
Kitten Sandals
£354.28£248.00
16 of 20
Shop This
Zara
Methacrylate And Vinyl Scrappy Sandals
£29.99
17 of 20
Shop This
Reike Nen
String Two-tone Leather Sandals
£235.00
18 of 20
Shop This
H&M
Leather Sandals
£39.99
19 of 20
Shop This
Aldo
Vigodia
£55.00
20 of 20
Shop This
Dorateymur
Black Suede Easy Sandals
£265.00
