This Is Officially Summer's Favourite Floral Print

Our ode to Drew Barrymore's '90s grunge aesthetic is in full effect this summer. When it's boiling outside we gravitate towards unfussy, refreshing prints and daisies seem to have our full attention. Why? They just feel quintessentially British and yes, we know draping ourselves in anything remotely flowery during the warmer months is a cliché but plot twist: florals for summer are groundbreaking – at least during SS19.
We've done polka dot, we're over animal print and now we've got tunnel vision for all things daisy print. Net-A-Porter reported a 300% increase in searches for the graphic print on their site this year – HVN's floral-print crêpe de chine mini dress was a particular sellout piece for the fashion retailer.
Advertisement
There's just something about the flower that has us all in a frenzy and the catwalk is no different. Molly Goddard deviated from the normal monochrome print and whipped up a spunky neon pink design splashed onto cardigans, mesh tops and evening dresses. Over at Loewe, we were graced with rustic, floral wicker baskets and the (now sold out) dainty, daisy tulle dress Alexa Chung donned for her Barbour launch was a dreamy floral tribute.
We're not getting over daisies any time soon, so browse the best floral pieces to make your wardrobe really bloom...
1 of 23
2 of 23
Molly Goddard didn't hold back with this deep-V ruffled maxi. We'd call this an investment piece you can pull out for any bougie event.
Advertisement
3 of 23
4 of 23
5 of 23
6 of 23
Did we mention how much we adore shirring this season?
7 of 23
This is the season to really appreciate asymmetrical skirts without having to run back home for a thick pair of tights to pop on underneath. Make good use of it.
Advertisement
8 of 23
9 of 23
10 of 23
These are a retro, bold staple that will transition well into the autumnal months. Pull them out to spice up your wardrobe with a fitted polo neck when it gets cooler.
11 of 23
12 of 23
Advertisement
13 of 23
14 of 23
Shop This
15 of 23
Shop This
16 of 23
Shop This
17 of 23
Who doesn't love a dress with pockets? Practical and on trend.
Advertisement
18 of 23
Shop This
19 of 23
Shop This
20 of 23
21 of 23
We envision this strappy top paired with some elongated cycling shorts (cc Chanel SS19) and some mules.
22 of 23
Shop This
23 of 23
Advertisement