This Is Officially Summer's Favourite Floral Print

Eni Subair
Our ode to Drew Barrymore's '90s grunge aesthetic is in full effect this summer. When it's boiling outside we gravitate towards unfussy, refreshing prints and daisies seem to have our full attention. Why? They just feel quintessentially British and yes, we know draping ourselves in anything remotely flowery during the warmer months is a cliché but plot twist: florals for summer are groundbreaking – at least during SS19.
We've done polka dot, we're over animal print and now we've got tunnel vision for all things daisy print. Net-A-Porter reported a 300% increase in searches for the graphic print on their site this year – HVN's floral-print crêpe de chine mini dress was a particular sellout piece for the fashion retailer.
There's just something about the flower that has us all in a frenzy and the catwalk is no different. Molly Goddard deviated from the normal monochrome print and whipped up a spunky neon pink design splashed onto cardigans, mesh tops and evening dresses. Over at Loewe, we were graced with rustic, floral wicker baskets and the (now sold out) dainty, daisy tulle dress Alexa Chung donned for her Barbour launch was a dreamy floral tribute.
We're not getting over daisies any time soon, so browse the best floral pieces to make your wardrobe really bloom...
1 of 23
Think prairie style meets florals.
Topshop
Austin Floral Daisy Print Angel Sleeve Mid...
£39.00
2 of 23
Molly Goddard didn't hold back with this deep-V ruffled maxi. We'd call this an investment piece you can pull out for any bougie event.
Molly Goddard
Plunge Front Floral Print Mesh Midi Dress
£1400.00£560.00
3 of 23
We're making slime szn work for everything this summer. Go hard or go home.
Whistles
Digital Daisy Print Skirt
£119.00
4 of 23
Simone Rocha does it again.
Simone Rocha
Daisy Faux-pearl Drop Earrings
£290.00
5 of 23
If you hate showing your arms, this does the job while still allowing for a cool breeze.
ASOS CURVE
Bardot Smock Sundress In Daisy Print
£25.00£17.50
6 of 23
Did we mention how much we adore shirring this season?
New Look
Black Daisy Milkmaid Crop Top
£17.98£9.00
7 of 23
This is the season to really appreciate asymmetrical skirts without having to run back home for a thick pair of tights to pop on underneath. Make good use of it.
& Other Stories
Floral Handkerchief Mini Skirt
£49.00
8 of 23
Can all the swimwear we own be this cute?
Warehouse
Daisy Print Bikini Top
£24.00
9 of 23
Warehouse
Daisy Print Bikini Bottoms
£24.00
10 of 23
These are a retro, bold staple that will transition well into the autumnal months. Pull them out to spice up your wardrobe with a fitted polo neck when it gets cooler.
holiday boileau
Daisy Print High Rise Jeans
£265.00£79.00
11 of 23
We're still in our feels over the viral Devon dress and the Jeet is up there too.
Realisation Par
The Jeet In Flower Power
£205.00
12 of 23
The Warehouse x Shrimps collab is the gift that keeps on giving.
Shrimps X Warehouse
Daisy 4 Drop Earrings
£20.00
13 of 23
Wedding guest fit sorted.
Topshop
Daisy Print Slip Midi Dress
£39.00
14 of 23
Your office outfit need never be boring again with this laser cut offering.
Zara
Daisy Shirt
£29.99
15 of 23
We'll be slipping these on with Tevas all summer.
Lazy Oaf
Daisy Socks
£8.00
16 of 23
Nope, still not tired of cycling shorts.
Terez
Daisy Print Bike Shorts
£61.30
17 of 23
Who doesn't love a dress with pockets? Practical and on trend.
Dorothy Perkins
Curve Black Daisy Print T-shirt Dress
£22.00
18 of 23
This just in: Cropped jazzy trousers are officially back.
Mango
Floral Print Trousers
£35.99
19 of 23
Multiple daisies are better than one.
Loewe
Basket Flowers Bag
£775.00
20 of 23
There's no such thing as too billowy. We're living in loose, airy dresses this season.
ASOS DESIGN
Trapeze Maxi Dress In Mixed Daisy Print
£38.00
21 of 23
We envision this strappy top paired with some elongated cycling shorts (cc Chanel SS19) and some mules.
Solid & Striped
Peasant Daisy-print Cotton Poplin Top
£79.00
22 of 23
Jelly sandals and a deep-V dress go hand in hand.
Alexa Chung
Daisy Dress
£500.00£300.00
23 of 23
When it's hot outside, less is definitely more.
Chinti & Parker
Black Cotton And Silk Floral Sun Dress
£375.00£150.00
