26 Knits To Fall In Love With This Summer

Owing to the Great British weather and its wonderful unpredictability, lightweight knits are ideal for summer. Button up a cardigan and wear with straight-leg jeans for French nonchalance, then unbutton for a flirty date night look. Or throw an oversized knit over your favourite floral maxi dress when the sun goes down at summer festivals and on trips to the beach.
Fellow French brand Musier has plenty of pretty knitwear on offer, including the Carlotta cardigan with its delicate pearlised buttons. Another Gallic favourite is Sézane, which now has an appartement in Notting Hill – its Isaac jumper is an Instagram favourite. On the high street, head to Jigsaw, & Other Stories and Warehouse for the best quality pieces.
If you fancy adding some easy chic to your wardrobe, take a look through some of our top knits this season.