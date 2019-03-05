How R29's Fashion Writer Tackled The Cardigan, 3 Ways

Matches Fashion's own brand Raey has garnered love for its minimalist aesthetic – think ribbed cashmere and silk midi skirts – and this cardigan is the new-season gem in the label's crown. Here, I paired it with a knit from Topshop and snake print midi from Warehouse, plus ankle boots from ASOS, but it's unbelievably soft and comfortable, so I'd wear it all the time: with jeans and a rust rollneck, with a floral midi dress and hiking boots, with flares and a '70s shirt...you name it. My point is, a versatile piece will go the distance in your wardrobe and this cardi fits the bill.