Last summer, the adidas Originals Samba resurged as fashion’s favourite shoe and has remained one of this year’s trendiest staples: 1,800 pairs are snapped up on ASOS every day across Europe. The sleek, minimal trainers are wardrobe chameleons that add a cool factor to every outfit. Meanwhile, the adidas Originals Gazelle Bold (i.e., Samba’s cool little sister) has also been shining this year, thanks to its retro soles and statement colourways.
Both styles are available at ASOS, and come packed with endless outfit potential, fitting perfectly into a modern capsule wardrobe. Whether you prefer minimal “quiet luxury” styling with the classic Samba, or want to be daring from head-to-toe with the platform Gazelle Bold, these two adidas Originals styles have a whole lot to offer.
So if you’re thinking about cool trainers outfits for nights out, running errands, heading to the office and more, scroll on to see how Refinery29’s fashion editor styles the Samba and the Gazelle Bold (aka our favourite adidas trainers) for autumn and beyond.
How To Style adidas Originals Samba Trainers For Transitional Weather
When late summer meets early autumn, you’ll always want the right layers on hand so you’re never caught off-guard by a cool breeze or late-night chill. I know that my adidas Originals Sambas go with everything, so these summery gingham co-ords paired with my Firebird track top and noughties-style wired sunnies makes me feel like a pro in transitional weather dressing.
Fashion Editor Styling Tip: Match the colours of your outfit with your trainers’ three stripes (or statement laces) for an effortlessly put-together vibe.
How To Style adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers For The Office
Platform trainers are for statement lovers: they’ll take any outfit to new levels (literally) and are perfect for bringing your style to the office. These Gazelle Bold trainers are packed with as much personality as me, especially with the pop-of-silver stripes and green padded cuffs. To further the statement, I paired them with my red-hot Firebird trousers and balanced out the rest of the fit with an oversized graphic tee and black blazer.
Fashion Editor Styling Tip: Consider the shapes and silhouettes of your clothing as much as their colours. An oversized T-shirt and jacket can tone down a pair of OTT trousers in the same way that oversized trousers can make a cutout top feel more appropriate for the daytime.
How To Style adidas Originals Samba Trainers For A Night Out
As someone who doesn’t wear heels often, a dress with trainers is one of my favourite outfit combinations for a night out. My green and off-white Sambas gave this ruffle midi dress a casual edge while still being perfectly appropriate for a fancy dinner date or a fashion week party. I even hopped on a bike while wearing this outfit — further proof that trainers are always a good idea. Just layer with a leather jacket or trench coat when the temperature dips.
Fashion Editor Styling Tip: You don’t always have to match your outfit’s aesthetic to your shoes. Even though this dress is hyper feminine and formal, the retro Sambas make it more interesting and transform the entire look.
How To Style adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers For Running Errands
Trainers are to running errands, as track pants are to running — for this outfit I wore both, just in case. In my wide-legged Firebird joggers, cream Gazelle Bolds with green accents, and leopard print denim jacket (which is my version of a neutral) I burned through my to-do list and saw a friend for coffee, both in comfort and style. I popped a white crop top underneath and added a forest green tote to pull the whole look together.
Fashion Editor Styling Tip: Although prints can feel daunting, it is the perfect way to make a casual outfit look more unique. Own it, baby!
