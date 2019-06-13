Festival season has well and truly landed, with London's Field Day and All Points East having already given us a taster of the sound of summer. Next up in the capital? Wireless, British Summer Time (hello, Celine Dion!), Lovebox and Citadel, all offering a plethora of aural pleasure that caters to every taste.
So what to wear to this summer's best festivals? It depends where you're headed. Further afield to Sonus? It's all about staying cool in the Croatian heat. Prepping for the portaloos at Glastonbury? Your main concerns are mud and rain (the ALEXACHUNG x Barbour collaboration will help with that). But dressing with the weather in mind needn't mean dull.
No matter what your festival of choice is, there's a get-up that tackles the elements without compromising on style. Click through to see the best pieces to wear, from field to beach to city.