22 UK Music Festivals You Can Still Book This Year

Music lovers rejoice, the best time of the year is here: festival season is back in all its muddy, cider-soaked glory. The question is, which festivals are on and how quickly can we get there with a pint in hand?
From London one-dayers to pounding sets in countryside orchards, pop and rock to jazz and dance music, here are the best festivals happening in the UK this year. Get your wellies lined up and group chats in order, tickets are going fast...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.