Nailing Festival Dressing The R29 Way

Securing tickets to your favourite festival feels like a birthday, Christmas and a really good hair day all rolled into one. Regardless of whether you’re trying to bag a ticket to dance in a muddy field or a balmy stretch of beach abroad, there’s something about seeing a never-ending string of artists perform in a short space of time that makes the panicked purchasing experience entirely worth it.
Still, once you get your golden ticket, it's safe to say that the build up is filled with an unenjoyable mix of pre-party anxiety and packing stress. While we can’t do much to soothe your preliminary beer fear, we can help you streamline your sartorial pairings ahead of the big day. While ‘festival fashion’ is often synonymous with a glitter explosion in cowboy boots, the real way to nail festival season is to focus on the practical essentials.
So, whether you’re bracing yourself for a rainy trip to Reading or preparing for a heatwave at Outlook Festival, the R29 team offer up their best recommendations for the most functional (and fashion forward) items to take with you.
To discover our key essentials for every type of festival, click through the slideshow ahead…
