Your Complete Guide To The Best Music Festivals In 2022

Let’s admit it: despite big hopes, last summer was a bit of a letdown. Restrictions, last-minute cancellations and frankly lacklustre weather completely took the wind out of summer’s sails. #HotGirlSummer was the myth that never materialised. But we have high hopes that 2022 is going to be the redo we need, and one place that has always been a one-stop shop for instant fun? Festivals.
First things first, Glastonbury is back. If the behemoth has returned, then we’re feeling confident that it’s full steam ahead with all the others in the UK. After a five-year hiatus, the legendary Secret Garden Party has also returned. Plus, travel has become a little less shaky, which means the glorious possibility of festivals abroad – with their unprecedented locations and balmy weather – is back on the table.
From brand-new one-dayers run completely by women to bucket list toppers and jazz festivals in historic power plants, here are all the best festivals to head to in 2022…