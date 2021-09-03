Maybe none of the petty differences matter, since we’re all ending up in the same place anyway: the internet, where Hot Girl Summer was born in a tweet, and where it is fading out for now, probably to be reborn again next spring. It’s on the internet that we post the parts of ourselves we hope we share with others. We look to the internet for things to relate to, for things to validate us, for things to aspire to — things that no one person can give themselves and that the online world is exceptionally and frighteningly good at providing. This year of increased online activity has, if anything, given us more public declarations of loneliness, horniness, excitement — it made Hot Girl Summer 2021 possible and impossible all at once. The internet reminds us that sometimes a Hot Girl Summer is still a shitty summer, and sometimes a shitty summer is just a shitty summer. It’s a season, after all, that’s a cliché at heart — often true, but never a given, and almost always uncomfortably familiar.