"Hot Girl Summer" is Already The Year's Best Meme

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage.
If you're not on your hot girl shit yet this summer, then let Megan Thee Stallion explain. The artist inspired a movement with the first lyric of her song "Cash Shit" ("Real hot girl shit") as well as the art for her most recent album, Fever, which reads "She's thee HOT GIRL and she's bringing THEE HEAT." Fans turned this into the catchy phrase "hot girl summer," which is just as much about posting hot photos as it is living your life with confidence.
"It's about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you," she explained to The Root when asked about the phenomenon. "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."
Here's just a taste of what hot girl summer looks like:
Even celebrities like Jordyn Woods and Chloe x Halle are getting in on the fun.
hot girl summer

The photo above actually caused some controversy, with some people thinking this was Woods' way of throwing shade at Khloé Kardashian. However, hot girl summer is the exact opposite of bringing other women down. It's all about uplifting them.
I'm sure you still have questions, such as, is hot girl summer about hooking up? No, not exclusively.
"If you are cuffed up you can still have a hot girl summer but you still gotta be on your bullshit, okay?" Megan Thee Stallion explained to The Root.
Most importantly, the power of hot girl summer can be harnessed for whatever purposes you see fit:
My hot girl summer? Staying in and watching season 3 of Stranger Things. Which, by the way, has serious hot girl summer energy.
