What It Means To Have A "Hot Girl Summer"

If you're not on your hot girl shit yet, then let Megan Thee Stallion explain. The artist inspired a movement with the first lyric of her song "Cash Shit" ("Real hot girl shit") as well as the art for her most recent album, Fever, which reads "She's thee HOT GIRL and she's bringing THEE HEAT." Fans turned this into the catchy phrase "hot girl summer," which is just as much about posting hot photos as it is living your life with confidence