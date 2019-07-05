"Hot Girl Summer" is Already The Year's Best Meme

If you're not on your hot girl shit yet this summer, then let Megan Thee Stallion explain. The artist inspired a movement with the first lyric of her song "Cash Shit" ("Real hot girl shit") as well as the art for her most recent album, Fever, which reads "She's thee HOT GIRL and she's bringing THEE HEAT." Fans turned this into the catchy phrase "hot girl summer," which is just as much about posting hot photos as it is living your life with confidence.
"It's about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you," she explained to The Root when asked about the phenomenon. "You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch."
Here's just a taste of what hot girl summer looks like:
I heard it was hot girl summer. Can I participate? 😥 pic.twitter.com/MgBZstyQbY— Chey 🐝 (@cheykh_) July 4, 2019
Trying to have a hot girl summer but residency won’t let me pic.twitter.com/tYTBEQyxdG— ساره (@SaraAlshker) July 3, 2019
hot girl summer starts with a big chop ✨🐠 pic.twitter.com/zKOSbrgyll— da baby fan page (@hiababy) July 4, 2019
Even celebrities like Jordyn Woods and Chloe x Halle are getting in on the fun.
The photo above actually caused some controversy, with some people thinking this was Woods' way of throwing shade at Khloé Kardashian. However, hot girl summer is the exact opposite of bringing other women down. It's all about uplifting them.
Hot girl summer begins now 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/14NuFIiA70— Ange Lauriane (@ange_lauriane) July 2, 2019
I'm sure you still have questions, such as, is hot girl summer about hooking up? No, not exclusively.
"If you are cuffed up you can still have a hot girl summer but you still gotta be on your bullshit, okay?" Megan Thee Stallion explained to The Root.
u can still have a ‘hot girl summer’ & be in a relationship girl put ur boyfriend on a leash and tell him to shut the fuck up.— MIDNIGHT xXx (@YUNGSADISTlC) June 25, 2019
Most importantly, the power of hot girl summer can be harnessed for whatever purposes you see fit:
I sent this girl a long text message & she said “it’s a hot girl summer i ain’t reading no paragraphs” lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/fZBZmL3Imf— Cole💎 (@cole_goodwin3) June 28, 2019
hot girl summer : a season of being unapologetic in your glow , securing your own bags , being in your bag , embracing the body you have , laughing more , living more , and doing the dam thing while feeling dam good 💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️— 𝕘𝕒𝕪 𝕤𝕥𝕦𝕗𝕗 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕤𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕠𝕧𝕒 𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 (@artsygalnish) June 25, 2019
My hot girl summer? Staying in and watching season 3 of Stranger Things. Which, by the way, has serious hot girl summer energy.
max and eleven livin their hot girl summer yessssss #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/bzQAxco8sq— b r o o k l i n ✰ (@brooklinrichard) July 4, 2019
