R29 Binge Club: Stranger Things Season 3

A summer season of Stranger Things means only one thing: Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in shorts. Sure, there’s other reasons to look forward to the third installment of the Netflix show, mainly that season 2 ended with the reveal that the season’s antagonist, the Mind Flayer, hadn’t actually been destroyed. That, plus the tantalizing trailer released last month, has resulted in a lot of compelling theories for what’s about to go down in the next eight episodes.
The change of weather isn’t the only thing to look forward to. The show has also welcomed a ton of new characters that you’re sure to fall in love with, most notably Dr. Alexei, the Russian scientist who has my whole heart and then some. Then, there are the returning faces we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back to our screens, including notable side characters like Lucas’s younger sister Erica (Priah Ferguson), and pure, sweet science teacher Scott Clarke (Randy Havens).
It’s safe to say, however, that the problems facing Hawkins this year are anything but familiar. While the Mind Flayer may still be kicking, season 3 throws a possible Russian spy plot into the mix. There’s also a lot of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) kissing, which, for those of us who have watched them since they were kids, might just be more disturbing than the falling magnets and unexplained exploding rats combined — yeah, rats explode in this season, too.
Ahead, watch along with us as we make our way through the sweaty, gooey new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy?
Toto, I don’t think we’re in Hawkins anymore. Instead, the Duffer Brothers and their massive special effects budget have taken us to Russia, where a gigantic device is shooting a laser into the crack of a wall that looks suspiciously like the portal we just saw Eleven close back at the end of season 2. The tentacles that begin creeping out of the crack only confirm that this machine, for reasons unknown, is attempting to blast its way back into the Upside-Down — but Eleven doesn’t do anything in halves. Turns out, the portal is near-impossible to open back up again, causing the machine to malfunction and fry the operators to goo.
The Russian general, it’s safe to say, is not pleased with this outcome. He tells the remaining scientist that they have one year to it figure out and strangles one of them for good measure. You may have forgotten you’re watching Stranger Things for a second, but Netflix snaps you back to reality with a smash-cut to...Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven making out. On second thought, I’d rather be watching Russian scientists get roasted.
Hopper (David Harbour) feels similarly. Throwing himself against the door, he demands the two lovebirds open up. However, when Eleven does swoosh the door open, she and Mike are innocently reading side-by-side on the bed. Cackling laughing, Mike bikes home while talking to El on the walkie-talkie. They schedule another smooch-fest for tomorrow, but this evening is for the boys.
Mike arrives at the brand new Starcourt Mall to meet up with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink). It’s bright and shiny and, even better, they have an in. Steve (Joe Keery) has forgone college to sling ice cream at the Scoops Ahoy, which happens to have a back entrance into the movie theater that allows the gang into a screening of Day Of The Dead. Just as soon as it starts, however, the power flickers off, and unbeknownst to the audience, it’s a Hawkins-wide outage. As we pan over the dark town, we see rats scuttling and bits of metal swarming into a giant mass. However, almost as quickly as it went off, the power comes back on, prompting cheers from the movie-goers. There’s one audience member who isn’t relieved, and that’s Will. After two seasons of wading around in the Upside Down and getting infiltrated with tentacles, he knows a bad feeling when he gets one, and the return of power brought with it a familiar dread that makes the hairs on the back of his neck stand up.
He’s not the only one affected by the power outage. The next morning, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) wake up late thanks to their alarm never going off, meaning they almost don’t make it to their summer jobs at the Hawkins Post. While Jonathan handles photos, Nancy has the slightly less glamorous job of fetching coffee for the male journalists who seem to spend most of their time putting her down, even when she has good ideas to suggest.
As for Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), he’s returning from his month-long stay at camp, and eager to reunite with the rest of his crew. However, they aren’t answering their walkie-talkies, and when he gets back home, he resigns himself to the fact that his friends may have moved on without him — but so are his toys. Like, literally moving. His robots and trucks and everything else start independently making their way out of his room to the living room, with Dustin following close behind. Just as soon as he catches up with them, they stop, and Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Will, and Max jump out to surprise him.
If you’re wondering what our heroes’ parents are up to, they’ve also got that summertime feeling. Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono) and pals are kicking it at the pool, but they’re less looking for a tan than they are Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who is working as a lifeguard and has the hots for Mrs. W — so much so that he suggests they meet up later at a motel for a “private” swimming lesson.
Joyce (Winona Ryder) is at the convenience store on Main Streetstruggling to keep things afloat. The street is almost deserted now that everyone has ditched mom and pops for the Starcourt, but she does have one customer: Hopper. He’s stopped by to ask for advice about El and Mike, who can’t seem to spend a single day without each other. Joyce suggests sitting down to create some boundaries via a heart-to-heart, something Hopper isn’t exactly keen to try.
Plus, the kids are too busy playing with Dustin’s new inventions. His biggest? Cerebro, a portable radio tower he built as a way to talk to his new girlfriend, Suzy. Yes, new girlfriend, and yes, as we find out in a later episode, she’s real (contrary to his friend’s teasing). When he tries to prove it by contacting her through the tower, though, nobody answers, and eventually everyone tires of the invention and heads home, but not before Will gets another one of his signature chills as the camera pans over...exploding rats?
Perhaps this explains why Nancy gets a call at the Post from a woman who complains of diseased rats, which gives Nancy the idea for a plan. As for Hopper’s plan, it’s falling apart. Joyce can only coach him so much, and it doesn’t help that many of their meetings end with sentimental moments and dodged requests for a date. Plus, Joyce still hasn’t recovered from the death of Bob (Sean Astin). She’d much rather head home and reminisce about happier times, even if that means she misses the suspicious sight of magnets falling off her fridge.
And Mike and Eleven would rather spend their time frenching. They’re back at it after ditching Dustin’s invention, but Hopper won’t have it. He throws his heart-to-heart out the window and instead goes full monster on Mike, making up that his grandmother is sick before privately threatening him, telling him that he needs to spend less time with El or he’ll forbid them from dating.
Dustin, meanwhile, hasn’t given up. He’s still trying to contact Suzie, but encounters something mysterious instead: a Russian message
Do we think that has anything to do with what’s about to happen to Billy? I mean, how else can you explain his car crash on the way to the motel? Had Mrs. Wheeler not chickened out, perhaps she would have passed his car on the road — but Billy wouldn’t be in it. Instead, he’s pulled into an abandoned warehouse by something. But this is Stranger Things, so I bet you can hazard a guess.
