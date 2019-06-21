The Stranger Things Monster Is Back In Season 3 & He Can Apparently Talk Now

Summer is for the beach, barbecues, and bloodthirsty monsters — at least, if you live in Hawkins. The Stranger Things season 3 trailer has officially dropped, and with it, a look at all the drama that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her crew will have to deal with during their break from school. Apparently, this now includes monsters who make their murderous agenda very well known.
So far, Stranger Things season 3 has released teasers that include thirst trap Billy (Dacre Montgomery) at the pool and Steve (Joe Keery) working at the Starcourt Mall. Now, it's time that the show featured the younger crew's jobs: Saving the world from interdimensional monsters.
In the new trailer, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is seen once again diving into what looks like the Upside Down. She's apparently closing a portal of some kind, to keep the monsters out of her new home. However, a voice soon makes it clear that the threat is very much present.
"You let us in," says a creepy voice. "You are going to have to let us stay."
Eleven can't fathom what is happening — she "closed" the gate — but Will (Noah Schnapp) thinks that maybe the monster has been with them the whole time.
"What if we locked him out here with us? He'd want to attach himself to someone again," Will suggests forebodingly, before the camera pans over to Billy, who looks more diabolical than ever. "A new host."
Whoever this monster is now, he's clearly got a violent streak.
"We are going to end you, we are going to end your friends, and we are going to end everyone," the voice declares in the trailer.
This is all pretty much in line with what Gaten Matarazzo revealed about the new season on Good Morning America. After admitting that the show would go to darker and scarier places than ever before, he added:
"It's definitely gorier, which is pretty cool. If you don't like gore stuff, I mean, watch it anyway. It's not for the faint of heart, as some may say."
Guess we'll have to wait until July 4 to see if the monster makes good on his murder promise. Excited!
Check out the trailer below:
