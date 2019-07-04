Everything We Know About The 4th Season Of Stranger Things

After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, Stranger Things season 3 is finally here. If you’re like most fans, you’ll be wrapping up your binge-watch session pretty soon (if you haven’t already done so), which leaves one question: what’s happening with season 4 of Stranger Things?
Netflix hasn’t yet renewed the series for another season, but executive producer Shawn Levy is pretty confident that it’s happening.
"We have a good sense of stuff that happens in season 4,” Levy told Collider in April 2018. “Season 4 is definitely happening.”
Likewise in a video interview with Wired, the show’s stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp all stumbled over the question of if season 3 of Stranger Things will be the last. So fans, take that as a good sign.
There’s one caveat, though. It may be the final season, as the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, seem to have always planned on Stranger Things ending after season 4.
“By then, the original band of adorable preteens will be ready for college,” Ross told Vulture. In other words, the youthful glow the show currently has will soon be fading.
Final season or not, season 4 would likely premiere next fall. Season 1 premiered on July 15, 2016, while the second season came on October 27, 2017. Season 3 dropped on July 4, which means if the pattern continues we’re looking at an October 2020 release.
Netflix typically renews their shows just a few weeks after the previous season’s release, according to The Express. So, fingers crossed fans hear something soon.
