"Boundaries and privacy are one of the things that I think is very important, but fans should understand that if [actors] are out at dinner and they feel they want to spend time with their family. Most of my fans have been wonderfully understanding, so it would be very easy for me to tell a fan, 'Hey, can you give me two seconds to finish my meal and I'll be right over.' There's the odd person that will say things, but not everyone is going to like the person you are. My co-stars have experienced that a lot. I've been ever so lucky to go through it sometimes, but most of all I accept the fact that maybe [fans] just didn't understand correctly. It's weird because nobody understands [celebrity] except if you've been through it. I try to inform fans that I'm a person and I'm going through something extremely overwhelming sometimes. I'm a very anxious person, I will never hide that from people, but I think as long as you inform them and start making them understand, then they'll be fine."