Saying goodbye is never easy, but it's harder than we thought it would be for Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. The actors posted about the end of filming for season 3 of Stranger Things in a way that has fans worried.
The 14-year-old also posted a video on her Instagram story saying that she was going to spend the last day of filming crying, later following that up with a photo of her teary eyes and the caption "Told u."
She also gave shout-outs to two of her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Schnapp, posting messages like "I can't say good-bye" and "this is not okay."
Wolfhard has caused some similar confusion, posted of his new purple hair color with the caption "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over"
Naturally, fans went into full freak-out mode. It's one thing to be sad about the end of the season, but Brown's intense reaction had people worried that it was actually the end of Stranger Things as we know it.
"MILLIE THIS IS THE LAST SEASON ???" one commenter wrote.
"Why am I kinda sad?" another asked. "I hope there will be a season four!"
"Another season??" one fan offered into the void.
It's unclear if we've got ourselves worked up over nothing, or if this really is goodbye. Back February, Netflix took to Twitter to address rumors that the Duffer Brothers were leaving Netflix. However, that was months ago, and doesn't necessarily squash any fears that may have arisen from Brown's heartfelt but worrying posts.
"Don't drop your Eggos," they wrote. "Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false." A.K.A, Stranger Things must go on.
Don't drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e— Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018
But we'll try not to freak out unnecessarily, even though all the posts scream that something is up. To distract ourselves, let's shift our attention back to where it belongs: wondering WTF season 3 has in store and trying to kill time until its painfully far 2019 release. Now that's something worth crying about.
