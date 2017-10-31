If you're sick of the love triangle between Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and Jonathan Byers, thankfully Stranger Things 2 offered up another plot line that's far less frustrating. After being introduced to "Mad" Max in episode one, Dustin and Lucas are immediately infatuated with the local arcade's new crowning
king queen and student: Maxine Mayfield. The California transplant quickly stole the hearts of our two favorite characters (not to mention us), and now we need to know: Who is "Mad" Max IRL?
Turns out, she's just as badass as the character she plays on screen. At just 15 years old, Sadie Sink is already a Broadway vet who's acted alongside Dame Helen Mirren as well as Woody Harrelson (who convinced her to go vegan, btw). Like many child actors, even her first kiss was on screen (spoiler alert) and she was not thrilled about it.
After spending a solid amount of time on Sink's Instagram page, we realized one other thing about the actress: Like Millie Bobby Brown before her, she's poised to be the next breakout red carpet beauty star. Click ahead to see Sink's beauty evolution — and exactly why you should be paying more attention to her come awards season.