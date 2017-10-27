There's nothing like a new season of Stranger Things to get you in the mood for trick-or-treating. But if you'll be spending most of your weekend in front of the TV instead of dressing up, then we should warn you: You won't recognize the character Eleven.... at least, you won't recognize the actress who plays her in real life, Millie Bobby Brown. If you thought she'd be rocking that '80s perm post-production, you're so wrong.
Before Kate Hudson and Cara Delevingne hopped on the buzzcut trend, it was
Eleven Brown's signature look. And if anyone could take the dramatic transformation in stride, it's the 13-year-old actress. But after nearly two years of growing out the shorter style, it appears that the Stranger Things star is bidding adieu the haircut that skyrocketed her to fame. And we'll be the first to admit: She looks good.
Thanks to celebrity hairstylist Blake Erik, Brown spent most of the awards season hiding her grow-out phase with intricate updos. But with another cast member's buzzcut stealing the spotlight on this season of the Netflix hit, there's no better time for Brown to leave Eleven's distinct look behind for good. While she isn't the only ST star ditching an old style, it's her startling transformation we can't ignore.
Last night, the star stepped out for the season premiere with glossy, pin-straight ends parted right down the middle and side-swept bangs to boot. It goes without saying that the buzzcut will be missed, but would Eleven really stick with a style everyone else in Hollywood has? We didn't think so.
