Our pre-teen years can be summed up in a single word: awkward. That is not the case for Millie Bobby Brown, the 13-year-old responsible for bringing Stranger Things' Eleven to life. By the time we were learning how to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle, Brown had starred in a hit TV show, garnered over four million Instagram followers, scored nominations at the SAG Awards and the Emmys, and solidified her place among Hollywood's best-dressed and best-groomed set.
Brown has made a name for herself in the beauty world for her willingness to try new trends and techniques. (She even conducted a live makeup tutorial on Instagram for her fans.) Ahead, see all her best looks over the few short years she's been in the spotlight.