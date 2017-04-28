Your Favorite Stranger Things Star Just Posted The BEST Makeup Tutorial

It’s been less than a year since Millie Bobby Brown first appeared on our TV screens (or, let’s be real, our laptops, via our best friend’s brother’s ex’s Netflix account) as the breakout star of Stranger Things, but it’s already obvious that we’ll be seeing a lot more of the young actress. Not only is she talented, but she’s also a natural on the red carpet, with a good eye for fashion and beauty beyond her years.
In between conquering the front row and signing with modeling agency IMG, Brown also seems to have a few beauty tricks up her sleeve, which she displayed in an Instagram Live last night. Fans watched as she showed off her understated everyday makeup routine — primer, eyeshadow, mascara, lip gloss, highlighter, and done.
“This is not because I want you guys to put a ton of makeup on your face,” she told her audience, after finishing the look. “This is clearly just to educate yourselves on how you don’t need a lot of makeup, and when you do put it on, it can be in a good way.”
Only 13, and Millie Bobby Brown has already mastered the art of “no-makeup” makeup. If only we could go back in time so she could teach our 13-year-old selves that there is such a thing as too much black eyeliner.
