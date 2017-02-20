Millie Bobby Brown Is Instagram's Most Sought-After Teenager

Stranger Things' breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown, just had a birthday. Eleven turned 13 (say that three times, fast), and it seems she's on the most wanted and beloved stars on Instagram. People, from A-list to her Stranger Things co-stars, couldn't stop wishing her the best.
As for Millie herself? She kept it self-deprecating and posted the adorable video, above, of herself at age seven.
First comes love from Millie's biggest fan, Zac Effron. We love that he's all decked out in his ST gear.
Then there was fellow Netflix star Samira Wiley, of Orange Is the New Black, to let us know Millie is "one of the realest." If you don't believe her, she's got the photo receipts.
Of course, many of her castmates wanted to send their best. Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Matthew Modine, and series creators the Duffer Brothers all shared adorable candid snaps with Millie.
With all those endorsements, who wouldn't want to be her friend?
